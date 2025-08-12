wrestling / News
New Set Video Of John Cena’s Latest Netflix Film Little Brother
August 12, 2025 | Posted by
John Cena is at work on his latest film, the Netflix comedy Little Brother, and a video from the set is online. As previously noted, Cena is filming the movie with Eric Andre in New Jersey and you can see the set video below of a stunt from the film in which Andre’s character is driving a car before getting hit by a dump truck.
The video was posted by Andrew Dutton on Saturday. The film is about a famous real estate agent (Cena) whose life gets upended when his “eccentric” little brother (Andre) unexpectedly reappears.
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Reveals Incident at WWE SummerSlam, Was Told There Were No Seats for Him After Being Invited
- Danhausen Rebuffed In Attempt To Hire APA To Take Out The Gunns
- More Backstage Details On Jelly Roll Taking The Loss at WWE Summerslam
- Bully Ray On Backstage Comments Abyss Made To Him and Paul Heyman at Summerslam