New Set Video Of John Cena’s Latest Netflix Film Little Brother

August 12, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Cena is at work on his latest film, the Netflix comedy Little Brother, and a video from the set is online. As previously noted, Cena is filming the movie with Eric Andre in New Jersey and you can see the set video below of a stunt from the film in which Andre’s character is driving a car before getting hit by a dump truck.

The video was posted by Andrew Dutton on Saturday. The film is about a famous real estate agent (Cena) whose life gets upended when his “eccentric” little brother (Andre) unexpectedly reappears.

