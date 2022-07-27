Seth Rollins Issues Statement on His WWE SummerSlam Match Getting Pulled From the Show

– WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has issued a statement via Twitter on his scheduled match with Riddle being pulled from WWE SummerSlam 2022. You can read his comments below:

“For anyone who purchased a ticket to #SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize. I did everything I could over the last 6 months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They’ll hear ya someday.”

As previously reported, WWE announced that the Seth Rollins vs. Riddle match was off the card earlier today, claiming that Riddle was injured and no longer cleared to wrestle for the event. Fightful Select reports that the change is the result of “creative adjustments” and that Riddle is not injured.