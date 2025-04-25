Seth Rollins Says The Signs Were There To See Paul Heyman Alliance Coming

Seth Rollins’ alliance with Paul Heyman is something that had plenty of clues, according to Rollins himself. Heyman betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 to join forces with Rollins, and the Monday Night Messiah spoke about the turn during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

“If you followed the food crumbs, if you look back at the last two months, you could probably figure it out,” Rollins said (per Fightful). “You could see it. The writing was on the wall. It made perfect sense to me, and it was a partnership waiting to happen.”

He went on to say, “CM Punk is supposedly this guy’s friend, but he’s leveraging his friendship to get a favor, to get what he wants, which is the main event of WrestleMania and have him in his corner. Then, Roman Reigns, they are supposedly thick as thieves, but Roman Reigns left Paul Heyman to get destroyed by his family and never apologized for two seconds. If Roman takes the Wise Man, then Punk is going to eat him alive. If Paul takes the Wise Man, Roman is going to go after Paul Heyman. I was really the only solution and I told Paul Heyman as such. Here we are.”

The two added Bron Breakker to their less-than-safe alliance on Monday’s episode of Raw.