Several Matches Announced For Thursday’s ROH TV

ROH will air a new episode of its weekly television show on Thursday at 7 pm ET on HonorClub. Below is the lineup for the show:

* Toni Storm in action

* MIT (Athena, Billie Starkz, & Lexy Nair) expulsion ceremony

* Lee Johnson (w/ EJ Nduka) vs. Serpentico

* Katsuyori Shibata & Tommy Billington vs. The Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese) (w/Josh Woods & Mark Sterling)

* ROH World Television Championship: Komander (w/ Alex Abrahantes) (c) vs. Johnny TV (w/ Mansoor & Mason Madden)

* MxM Collection (Mansoor & Mason Madden) in action

* Blake Christian vs. AR Fox