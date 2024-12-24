wrestling / News
Several Matches Announced For Thursday’s ROH TV
ROH will air a new episode of its weekly television show on Thursday at 7 pm ET on HonorClub. Below is the lineup for the show:
* Toni Storm in action
* MIT (Athena, Billie Starkz, & Lexy Nair) expulsion ceremony
* Lee Johnson (w/ EJ Nduka) vs. Serpentico
* Katsuyori Shibata & Tommy Billington vs. The Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese) (w/Josh Woods & Mark Sterling)
* ROH World Television Championship: Komander (w/ Alex Abrahantes) (c) vs. Johnny TV (w/ Mansoor & Mason Madden)
* MxM Collection (Mansoor & Mason Madden) in action
* Blake Christian vs. AR Fox
