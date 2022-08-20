Shane Haste on TMDK’s Short 2012 Stint in ROH

– During a recent interview with Fightful, wrestler Shane Haste (formerly Shane Thorne) discussed TMDK’s appearances in Ring of Honor (ROH) in 2012 and visa issues preventing the group from doing more in the promotion:

“Yeah. The only problem was that I didn’t have a working VISA and at that point they weren’t doing VISAs for people. So it was my fault. It was just me. They let us know that they loved us, that we had what they wanted and it was just unfortunately the timing of I couldn’t get a VISA. They were like, ‘If only you had a working VISA or a green card. But we had NOAH at the time, so I wasn’t too stressed out. My main goal was working in Japan and from there we went from doing the three month VISAs to the six month VISAs, so we were living in Japan six months on, come home for two weeks and renew our VISAs, and go back to Japan.”

Shane Haste was released by WWE in November 2021.