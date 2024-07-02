wrestling / News
Shane McMahon Reportedly Ran Into Mercedes Mone In New York Airport
Shane McMahon and Mercedes Mone reportedly ran into each other in New York City on Monday. PWInsider has confirmed with multiple sources that Mone and McMahon were seen this morning at Laguardia Airport in New York City as they headed to separate flights.
The two reportedly were seen speaking to each other and one source confirmed that they had a talk of some kind about AEW. There’s no word on the nature of that talk, though Conrad Thompson had said late last month that he had been told McMahon had interest in appearing for AEW. It’s been reported that McMahon has not been mentioned in AEW at a high level and Tony Khan said last week that he’s never met Shane, but that he has a lot of respect for him and he’s “always welcome in AEW.”
For the record, PWInsider was told that McMahon, who lives in the area, was not seen backstage at Forbidden Door.
