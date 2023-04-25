Update On Shane McMahon Following His Torn Quad Injury

After suffering a leg injury that ended up being a torn quad at WWE WrestleMania 39 Night Two, leading to Snoop Dogg improvising a finish that saw him hitting the People’s Elbow on The Miz, Shane McMahon is on the road to recovery.

Shane posted a video on Instagram showing him working out at the gym. In the video, he’s lifting weights while his leg remains in a leg brace. He included the caption, “Week 3 post op work.”