wrestling / News

Shane Taylor Injured At ROH Death Before Dishonor

July 27, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shane Taylor Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, it was noted that Shane Taylor was injured at last night’s ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV. As a result, Brian Cage filled in for him as a tag team partner for Lee Moriarty. Taylor was part of the Survival of the Fittest match for the ROH TV title.

Shane Taylor

