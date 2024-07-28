Shane Taylor Injured At ROH Death Before Dishonor

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, it was noted that Shane Taylor was injured at last night’s ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV. As a result, Brian Cage filled in for him as a tag team partner for Lee Moriarty. Taylor was part of the Survival of the Fittest match for the ROH TV title.

With Shane Taylor injured after #DBD2024, “The Machine” Brian Cage teams with the NEW #ROH Pure Champion “Taiga Style” Lee Moriarty in this Three Way Tag Team Match! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@BrianCageGMSI | @TheLeeMoriarty | @shane216taylor pic.twitter.com/ceqcczmASu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2024