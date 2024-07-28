wrestling / News
Shane Taylor Injured At ROH Death Before Dishonor
July 27, 2024 | Posted by
During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, it was noted that Shane Taylor was injured at last night’s ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV. As a result, Brian Cage filled in for him as a tag team partner for Lee Moriarty. Taylor was part of the Survival of the Fittest match for the ROH TV title.
With Shane Taylor injured after #DBD2024, “The Machine” Brian Cage teams with the NEW #ROH Pure Champion “Taiga Style” Lee Moriarty in this Three Way Tag Team Match!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@BrianCageGMSI | @TheLeeMoriarty | @shane216taylor pic.twitter.com/ceqcczmASu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2024
