Shayna Baszler Reacts to Her Loss at NXT Battleground
June 10, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, Lola Vice defeated Shayna Baszler in an NXT Underground match at WWE NXT Battleground last night. In a digital exclusive, Baszler spoke about the match and how she felt about her efforts.
She said: “The thing about an NXT Underground Match is that win or lose, there’s no one else in the world that can do that type of match like me. It might not have turned out in my favor tonight and I might have an issue with the stoppage, but I’m proud of the work I put on and I hope people know there is no one that can do that like me.”
