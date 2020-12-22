wrestling / News
WWE News: Sheamus Attacks Keith Lee After Raw Main Event, Angel Garza Flirts With Sarah Schrieber
December 21, 2020 | Posted by
– Sheamus took his issues with Keith Lee to a new level after the main event of Raw, kicking him following their six-man tag match win. Sheamus and Lee had issues with each other earlier in the night, and it all came to a head after the two and Drew McIntyre beat The Miz, John Morrison, and AJ Styles in their Holiday Street Fight. Right after the win, Sheamus nailed Lee with a Brogue Kick, shocking McIntyre who got in Sheamus’ face about it:
What was that for, @WWESheamus?! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/wtW7rrxBpD
— WWE (@WWE) December 22, 2020
– Angel Garza was successful in his match against Drew Gulak on Raw, and after the bout he took a moment to flirt with Sarah Schrieber in a holiday-appropriate fashion:
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Owens Explains Why No One Helped Him At TLC, Thanks Fans, Comments On Smackdown Match
- Bruce Prichard On Steve Austin As The Ringmaster, Pairing With Ted DiBiase, WWE’s Plan For The Ultimate Warrior’s Return In 1996
- Kenny Omega On Bringing Back Heel Persona, Chris Jericho As First AEW Champion, Why Fans Should Change View Of How Wrestling Works
- Edge Shuts Down Twitter User Criticizing Photo With Wife Beth Phoenix