WWE News: Sheamus Attacks Keith Lee After Raw Main Event, Angel Garza Flirts With Sarah Schrieber

– Sheamus took his issues with Keith Lee to a new level after the main event of Raw, kicking him following their six-man tag match win. Sheamus and Lee had issues with each other earlier in the night, and it all came to a head after the two and Drew McIntyre beat The Miz, John Morrison, and AJ Styles in their Holiday Street Fight. Right after the win, Sheamus nailed Lee with a Brogue Kick, shocking McIntyre who got in Sheamus’ face about it:

– Angel Garza was successful in his match against Drew Gulak on Raw, and after the bout he took a moment to flirt with Sarah Schrieber in a holiday-appropriate fashion: