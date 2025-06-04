Sheamus Believes R-Truth Will Come Back to WWE at Some Point

– WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Sheamus appeared on today’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show, and he discussed the controversial exit of R-Truth from WWE. Sheamus shared his belief that he fully expects R-Truth to return to WWE at some point.Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Sheamus on how beloved R-Truth was in WWE: “Sometimes people don’t know. Look, from a perspective of what we do, entertainment, like it’s about entertaining the fans and people like, I’m sure in NFL, fans like to see that the player like interviews and everything, and they see what he does in the field. But from our perspective, what we do, the fans get to know who that person is, and they get to fall in love with the character and the personality. Like for Truth, for example, like he’s one of the most beloved because he’s one of the most entertaining.”

On wrestling R-Truth after first joining WWE: “I had my first dark match against him when I came up in 07, I think 08, I joined in 07, 08, and R-Truth had just come back after he was with the company, he went to TNA, he came back again. So we had a dark match together, on the road, and like from then we bonded, like it’s that fella walking in the dressing room and it’s just a laugh. He’s got a contagious laugh that would just like light up the room, but you don’t, there’s no way of knowing, man.”

On his belief that R-Truth will come back to WWE at some point: “You just got to go out there and do what you can. Sometimes you can’t tell when that time is. It’s not the end. Like, it’s a bit of, sometimes it’s a bit of a break, there’s no way Truth is not going to come back at some stage.”