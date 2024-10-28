Shelton Benjamin Weighs In On Wrestling Tribalism, How AEW Does Things Different

Shelton Benjamin recently shared his thoughts on tribalism in wrestling and what AEW does differently than he’s used to. Benjamin touched on the topics during his appearance on Gabby LaSpisa’s Gabby AF, and you can see the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On getting used to how AEW does things: “So far, I have noticed a lot of differences in their approach and things like that. And I’m still learning the system. Like I said, I’ve only been there a month? So you know, I’m not going to learn everything I need to know in that time. But from what I’ve seen, I’m starting to understand there are some very, very different ways of operation. Some I think are wonderful. Some I think are absolutely groundbreaking as far as their approach. And then there are, you know, obviously, there are some things I go ‘Hmm, I don’t know about this.’ But at the same time, I’m too new to really pass judgment right now.”

On tribalism in wrestling: “The whole tribalism thing…I get it, it’s Coke and Pepsi, it’s Disney and Warner Brothers. So I get that. But me as a performer, that doesn’t matter to me. That’s an argument for the fans to have. And I’m not a strong supporter of tribalism. I’m a supporter of great talent, I’m a supporter of giving guys and girls opportunities to shine. I want to see everybody succeed.”