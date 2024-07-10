– Insight with Chris Van Vliet recently spoke to former WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin, who discussed his view that WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn is the greatest athlete in pro wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Shelton Benjamin on Gunn: “Billy Gunn is the greatest athlete in pro wrestling, period. Who’s been as athletic in long, high quality matches, longer than Billy? Billy on TV? David Banner. Billy in person? The Hulk.”

On Gunn’s athleticism: “I think Billy Gunn could probably outwork, outbump, outpace anybody today! Like no one’s gonna outwork Billy Gunn, in my opinion. I did a gauntlet match, I did three matches in a row; I had to wrestle Charlie, then Billy, then Rey Mysterio. Back-to-back, same show. So, it was after that, that I got drafted to Raw but even then, I was like ‘Billy’s a beast!’ Billy is scary big!”

Gunn is currently still active as a member of the AEW roster.