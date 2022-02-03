Shelton Benjamin Would Like to Reunite WGTT With Charlie Haas If Opportunity Presents Itself

– WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman recently interviewed WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin, who discussed possibly reuniting with his former tag team partner Charlie Haas, who recently started an in-ring comeback. Below are some highlights from Wrestling Inc.

Benjamin on wanting to reunite with Charlie Haas at some point: “Of course. Charlie is one of my best friends, he’s one of my brothers. While he disappeared from the public eye, me and him have always been in contact and have been very, very close. So the desire to be able to work together again, of course, that has never gone away. So if the opportunity presents itself, I would love to team with Charlie again, and you know, wreck shop and be the World’s Greatest Tag Team again and take on the world.”

Shelton Benjamin on still wanting to compete: “I still want to go hard, I still want to compete against the best. There’s a lot of newer talent that I haven’t had the chance to work with, like Damian Priest. I had small run-ins with Ricochet, and Apollo Crews, there’s just a lot of guys that I still want to work with. But ultimately, just like every other Superstar should be trying to do. I want the one thing that has eluded me, the WWE Championship.”