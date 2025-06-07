wrestling / News
Shotzi Blackheart Appears as Surprise Entrant at GCW Tournament of Survival
June 7, 2025 | Posted by
Shotzi Blackheart made a surprise appearance at GCW Tournament of Survival, taking part in the tournament itself. She faced Matt Tremont and Jimmy Lloyd in a triple threat deathmatch, which Tremont won.
SHOTZI BLACKHEART IS IN TOURNAMENT OF SURVIVAL@ShotziWWE #GCWToSX pic.twitter.com/M7DJmZPpeS
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) June 7, 2025
Shotzi ya se acordó que esto no es WWE 😈 GRACIAS, TREMONT, POR REGRESARLA A SU REALIDAD #GCWToSX pic.twitter.com/lZCK1QTfY1
— Punko 01 (@Punko_01) June 7, 2025
SHOTZI EATS SHIT@ShotziWWE #GCWToSX pic.twitter.com/6K2vi4hrth
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) June 7, 2025