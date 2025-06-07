Shotzi Blackheart Appears as Surprise Entrant at GCW Tournament of Survival

Shotzi Blackheart made a surprise appearance at GCW Tournament of Survival, taking part in the tournament itself. She faced Matt Tremont and Jimmy Lloyd in a triple threat deathmatch, which Tremont won.

Shotzi ya se acordó que esto no es WWE 😈 GRACIAS, TREMONT, POR REGRESARLA A SU REALIDAD #GCWToSX pic.twitter.com/lZCK1QTfY1 — Punko 01 (@Punko_01) June 7, 2025