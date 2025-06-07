wrestling / News

Shotzi Blackheart Appears as Surprise Entrant at GCW Tournament of Survival

June 7, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shotzi WWE NXT 1-14-25, release, Booker T Image Credit: WWE

Shotzi Blackheart made a surprise appearance at GCW Tournament of Survival, taking part in the tournament itself. She faced Matt Tremont and Jimmy Lloyd in a triple threat deathmatch, which Tremont won.

