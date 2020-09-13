Simone Johnson Undergoing Knee Surgery Again

– Simone Johnson is going under the knife to get a third knee surgery. Johnson, the daughter of The Rock and a developmental talent at WWE, posted to Twitter on Sunday morning to note that she’s undergoing surgery on Monday and that it’s her third.

Johnson posted to Twitter:

“so tomorrow i’m having knee surgery for the third time. as not fun as surgery is, i’m looking forward to my knees not popping out anymore that said, please send me video games suggestions, movie suggestions (preferably scary) or anything else to help pass the time”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Johnson for a quick and full recovery.