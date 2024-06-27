Sinner & Saint Confirm Signing With TNA, Comment On Joining Company

Sinner & Saint have confirmed that they’ve signed with TNA, and commented on joining the promotion. It was reported earlier today that the team — Judas Icarus and Travis Williams — had signed a deal with the company. The two spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds about the deal, and you can see some highlights below:

Williams on signing with TNA: “It’s very exciting for both of us. It’s such a big opportunity. It’s the biggest opportunity of our careers. Really, the decision was obvious. We were given and opportunity and we’re excited for what the future holds.”

Icarus on the reaction from the Canadian scene to the deal: “We make our rounds around Canada and the coasts. We know a lot of the Canadian talents well. It was awesome to get some admiration from our peers. We’re hoping to see them around there eventually.”

Williams on their match with The Rascalz at the recent TNA taping: “Backstage, it was positive and we were happy about that. We weren’t happy we didn’t get the win. It would have been a big upset over The Rascalz as they are one of the best tag teams in the world. Online, there was a lot of positive feedback. You never know how that’s going to be. It was a great feeling to know that people enjoyed the match. It was an honor working with them and I don’t think it’ll be the last.”