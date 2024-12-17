Six-Man Tag Team Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

The Death Riders will be in six-man tag team action on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced that Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC will take on Orange Cassidy, Hangman Page, and Jay White on Wednesday’s Holiday Bash show.

The updated lineup of the episode, which airs Wednesday on TBS, is:

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Will Ospreay vs. Darby Allin

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Shelton Benjamin vs. The Beast Mortos

* TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Anna Jay

* The Death Riders vs. Orange Cassidy, Hangman Page & Jay White

* MJF to speak