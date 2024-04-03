Skye Blue Says A Hardcore Match Inspired Her To Become A Wrestler

In an interview with Kicking Out (via Fightful), Skye Blue spoke about what match inspired her to become a pro wrestler and said it was a hardcore match she saw on TV. She did not elaborate which match it was.

She said: “So my parents have been wrestling fans their whole lives, so I kind of grew up with it on in the house and I remember watching, I’m pretty sure it was a hardcore match one day, and I was like, ‘hey mom, I’m gonna do that.’ And she was like, ‘no you’re not’, and i was like, ‘okay, watch me’ and here we are. So I kind of just wanted to prove her wrong, and I fell in love with wrestling. So I’ve been wrestling since 2017. I debuted, and, yeah, so here we are.“