Skye Blue Wants To Wrestle As Long As She Can, Wants a Hardcore Match on TV

Skye Blue is a member of the AEW roster now, and she recently weighed in on how long she’d like to keep wrestling. Blue spoke with the Daily Star for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:

On how long she plans to keep wrestling: “I’m a very chill human being. As long as I can do this for as long as physically possible, I want to be 80 years old and still doing this because I’m psycho.”

On her wrestling goals: “I would definitely like to break some of the standards and the mold. I would love to have an intergender match on TV. I would love to do a hardcore match on TV. I love doing hardcore matches even though I really shouldn’t. But just something, you know, I want to show that the girls can do it too.”

On trying to maintain her health as a wrestler: “So many of us are so young and it’s like, we just need the opportunity to show them. Just because we’re young doesn’t mean we’re not ready. As long as we take care of our bodies, I feel like we can all definitely like, do this for as long as we all wish. We have doctors and we have people that take care of us and tell us ‘You need to do this and this to make sure that your body is good for whatever you’re doing.'”