Slimmer’s WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night Two) Review  

Welcome to 411’s WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night Two) Report. Tonight’s Kickoff Show hosts are Kayla Braxton, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by running down the entire card for tonight before heading to a video package for AJ Styles vs. Edge. Next up is a video package for Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns followed by a video package for Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn. That brings us to a video package for RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy followed by a video package for Queen Zelina & Carmella vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler.

We head to a video package for The New Day vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland, which has been moved from Night One to Night Two. Next up is a video package for Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory followed by a video package for Bobby Lashley vs. Omos. The panelists run down the entire card one more time before heading to one final video package for Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns.

WrestleMania 38 Night Two opens with Jessie James Decker performing America the Beautiful.

Triple H’s music hits, and the Game makes his way down to the ring. He sets his wrestling boots in the middle of the ring and throws up the Too Sweet sign. He says that he just wanted to come out to say thank you and to show us his love in the best way he knows how, by welcoming us to WrestleMania.

Gable Steveson is introduced at ringside.



Triple Threat Match for the Raw Tag Team Championship

RK-Bro (Champions) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy



Riddle, Ford, and Gable start the match, and Gable immediately eats a kick from Riddle. Ford levels Riddle with a clothesline, but Gable catches Ford with a German suplex for a two count. Dawkins, Otis, and Orton charge into the ring, and Otis tosses everyone else out of the ring. All six men square off in the ring, and a massive brawl erupts. Ford launches himself over Gable, over the ring post, and onto the other four men in the match. Gable heads up top and connects with a moonsault onto the rest of the competitors on the outside. Riddle and Gable return to the ring, and Gable makes the tag to Otis. Otis levels Riddle and follows up with a running splash. Gable gets the tag and hits a gorgeous Northern Lights suplex. Ford charges back into the ring and connects with a drop kick to Gable. Gable goes for a back suplex, but Ford flips over and makes the tag to Dawkins. Dawkins hits the Silencer on Riddle and makes the cover, but Otis gets the tag and splashes both Dawkins and Riddle to break up the pin. Gable gets the tag as Riddle delivers the Bro-To-Sleep to Dawkins. Orton gets the hot tag as Dawkins tags Ford. Orton cleans house and dumps Ford onto the announce table. Orton and Riddle hit stereo rope-assisted DDTs to Ford and Dawkins, much to the delight of the crowd. Orton and Riddle set up for stereo RKOs, but Gable and Otis pull them out of the ring. Otis lifts Ford onto his shoulders, and Gable hits a diving bulldog from the top. Otis goes for a Vader Bomb but gets knocked to the outside. Dawkins gets the tag and lifts Gable onto his shoulders so that Ford can hit an insanely high diving blockbuster. Dawkins covers Gable but only gets a two count. Dawkins drops Orton and makes the tag to Ford. Ford heads up top, but Riddle hits a springboard top rope RKO to Ford. Gable heads up top and goes for a diving splash to Orton, but Orton catches him with a mid-air RKO for the three count. After the match, the Street Profits bring some red cups into the ring to celebrate with RK-Bro, and they invite Gable Steveson into the ring as well. They toast to WrestleMania, but Chad Gable knocks Gable Steveson’s cup out of his hand. RK-Bro and the Street Profits back out of the ring, leaving Gable alone with Steveson. Gable gets in Steveson’s face, but Steveson hits Gable with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex.

Match Result: Randy Orton defeats Chad Gable with the RKO.

Match Length: 11:42

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



Bobby Lashley vs. Omos



Omos levels Lashley with a single forearm shot, but Lashley gets back to his feet and ducks a head kick. Omos lands an uppercut and squeezes on Lashley’s head, but Lashley powers out of Omos’ grip. Omos works over Lashley in the corner and connects with a back elbow shot. Omos charges at Lashley, but Lashley side steps him and lands a leg kick. Lashley hits a clubbing forearm shot to the back and goes for the Hurt Lock, but Omos breaks Lashley’s grip. Omos flings Lashley to the outside and head out to the apron, but Lashley leaps back up onto the apron. Lashley hits a clothesline on the apron, but Omos doesn’t even budge. Omos heads back into the ring as Lashley heads up top. Lashley dives at Omos, but Omos easily catches him in mid-air. Omos lifts Lashley into the air and drops him face-first to the mat. Omos locks in a bear hug and slams him into the corner, where the back of Lashley’s head slams into the top of the turnbuckle. Lashley fights back and finds the strength to suplex Omos. Lashley hits a spear to the back and again takes Omos off his feet. Omos gets back to his feet, but Lashley hits one more spear and gets the three count.

Match Result: Bobby Lashley defeats Omos with the spear.

Match Length: 6:21

Slimmer’s Rating: ***



Anything Goes Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn



Zayn levels Knoxville with a Helluva Kick as soon as the bell rings. Zayn drags Knoxville to the outside and whips him into the barricade. Knoxville grabs a fire extinguisher and blasts Zayn in the face. Knoxville grabs some plunder from under the ring and tosses it into the ring. Zayn rolls Knoxville back into the ring and blasts Knoxville’s back with a cookie sheet. Zayn hits Knoxville with a crutch shot to the back and launches a trash can into Knoxville’s face. Zayn covers Knoxville, but Knoxville kicks out at two. Zayn brings some more plunder into the ring and slides in a table as well. Zayn puts his hand under the ring but recoils in pain. He cautiously looks under the ring and pulls out a table covered in mouse traps. Zayn sets up the mouse trap table at ringside before heading back into the ring. Knoxville sandwiches Zayn’s head between two trash can lids and then connects with a stop sign shot. Knoxville sets up a table in the corner and tries to suplex Zayn through it, but Zayn counters and delivers an exploder suplex through the table. Zayn goes for the Helluva Kick, but Knoxville stops him with an air horn. Chris Pontius heads into the ring, strips to a thong, and dances right in front of Zayn, buying Knoxville some valuable time to recover. Zayn levels Pontius and tosses him to the outside, but HERE COMES WEE MAN!!! Wee Man attacks Zayn on the outside and chases him back into the ring. WEE MAN SCOOP SLAMS SAMI ZAYN!!! Knoxville hits a tornado DDT as Wee Man pulls a spring-loaded leg out from under the ring. Knoxville holds Zayn as Wee Man positions the leg for maximum nether region damage, but Zayn levels Knoxville and damn near decapitates Wee Man with a Helluva Kick. Zayn heads up top, but Knoxville sets off the ring post pyro right into Zayn’s backside. Zayn falls to the mat, and Knoxville rolls a bowling ball into Zayn’s… lower abdominal region. Knoxville unleashes the spring loaded leg into Zayn’s groin and then chases him around the ring with a taser. Zayn runs into a giant hand slap and then stumbles back into the ring. Zayn heads up top, but Knoxville catches Zayn’s junk with a pair of tongs. Knoxville launches Zayn from the top through the mouse trap covered table at ringside. The entire Jackass crew brings a giant mouse trap into the ring, and Knoxville catches Zayn in the giant mouse trap for the three count.

Match Result: Johnny Knoxville defeats Sami Zayn with a giant mouse trap.

Match Length: 14:25

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



Fatal 4-Way Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Queen Zelina & Carmella (Champions) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler



Only two women will be legal competitors at a time in this match. Ripley and Zelina start the match, but Ripley calls for Carmella, and Zelina obliges. Carmella enters the match but quickly tags Banks. Banks faces off with Ripley, but it’s clear that Ripley has the strength advantage. Morgan and Naomi get the tags and dive onto their opponents on the outside. Morgan hits Oblivion off the ropes as Natalya makes the blind tag on Banks. Natalya drops Morgan and makes the tag to Baszler. Baszler stomps on Morgan’s ankle and locks in a heel hook. Baszler wrenches on Morgan’s knee, but Morgan fights back to her feet and hits an enzuigiri. Carmella tags herself into the match and continues to work over Morgan. Zelina gets the tag an hits a Code Red for a two count. All of the competitors take turns level each other, and Carmella ends up hitting a hurricanrana to Ripley from the top turnbuckle. Naomi gets the tag and heads up top to splash Morgan, but Baszler makes her lose her balance. Most of the competitors head up top, but Morgan and Ripley slide under them for stereo Towers of Doom from opposite corners. Naomi rolls up Morgan, but Morgan kicks out and FINALLY makes the tag to Ripley. Ripley hits Naomi with the Riptide, but Banks breaks up the pin. Baszler gets the tag and connects with a knee to Naomi’s head for a two count. Natalya gets the tag and sets up for a Hart Attack, but Carmella makes the blind tag. Naomi rolls up Carmella, but Carmella kicks out. Carmella pounds on Naomi but eats a boot to the side of the head. Banks gets the tag and connects with a top rope splash for a two count. Banks goes for the Bank Statement, but Zelina pulls Carmella out of the ring. The action returns to the ring, and Naomi and Banks hit Carmella with a sit-out facebuster / Code Breaker combo. Banks covers Carmella and gets the three count.

Match Result: Sasha Banks defeats Carmella after a sit-out facebuster / Code Breaker combo.

Match Length: 10:41

Slimmer’s Rating: **¾



Edge vs. AJ Styles



Edge has clearly inherited Triple H’s WrestleMania entrance budget. Styles muscles Edge to the corner as soon as the bell rings but grants the clean break. Styles and Edge lock up in the middle of the ring, and Edge goes to the standing side head lock. Edge hits the ropes, but Styles catches him with a drop kick. Edge goes for an elbow drop, but Styles rolls out of the way. Styles side steps a big boot and goes for a backslide pin, but Edge wiggles free. Edge goes for a spear, but Styles move out of the way. Edge heads to the outside, and Styles catches him with a sliding knee from the apron. Styles slams the back of Edge’s head into the ring steps and then rolls him back into the ring. Styles goes for a springboard 450 splash, but Edge gets his knees up. Edge works over Styles in the corner and drives his knee into Styles’ ribs. Edge whips Styles hard to the corner, and Styles’ ribs slam into the top turnbuckle. Styles fights back with punches and chops, but Edge locks in an abdominal stretch to further the damage to Styles’ ribs. Styles hip tosses Edge to break the hold and follows up with a Dragon Screw. Edge scoops up Styles and hits a shoulder breaker. Edge continues the assault in the corner and continues to drive his knees into Styles’ ribs. Styles drops Edge with a wild punch. Styles charges at Edge, but Edge shoves Styles face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Edge goes for a suplex, but Styles counters and hits a snap suplex right into the turnbuckles. Styles goes to work with the ground and pound offense, but Edge connects with another shoulder breaker. Edge wrenches on Styles’ shoulders and goes for a crossface, but Styles tries to counter into the Styles Clash, but Edge counters into the STF. Styles manages to get his boot on the bottom rope to break the hold. Styles heads to the apron and hits a slingshot DDT, which will always be One Final Beat to me. Styles hits a rack bomb but only gets a two count. Edge gets back to his feet and hits the Edgecution for a two count of his own. Styles fights back with a snap German suplex, and both men are down on the mat. Styles and Edge slug it out in the middle of the ring, and Styles hits the Pelé kick. Styles locks in the Calf Crusher, but Edge counters into an armbar and then transitions to the LeBell Lock. Styles breaks free but eats an Edge-O-Matic. Edge hits a slingshot sit-out powerbomb but again only gets a two count. Styles crawls to the apron, but Edge follows him. Edge takes Styles up top and looks for a hurricanrana to the outside, but Styles knocks Edge back to the apron. Styles takes Edge back up top… STYLES HITS EDGE WITH A SUPERPLEX TO THE RING APRON!!! Edge crawls back into the ring, but Styles connects with a springboard 450 splash to the back. Styles makes the cover for a looong two count. Styles goes for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Edge ducks. Styles hits the Styles Clash, but Edge kicks out again! Styles sets up for the Phenomenal Forearm, but he notices Damian Priest at ringside. Styles pauses but then goes for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Edge catches him with a mid-air spear for the three count. After the match, Priest climbs into the ring and celebrates with Edge, seemingly confirming an alliance between them. Edge and Priest walk up the ramp together, and I have to admit, they would make an amazing new Brood.

Match Result: Edge defeats AJ Styles with a mid-air spear.

Match Length: 24:26

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½



The New Day vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland w/ Butch



Kingston and Woods are wearing Big E-inspired gear tonight. Sheamus and Holland attack Kingston and Woods before the bell rings, but the referee eventually regains control. The match starts, and Kingston immediately hits Holland with Trouble in Paradise for a quick two count. Woods gets the tag, but Holland hits him with Northern Grit for the three count. Butch continues the assault on Woods after the match, but Sheamus and Holland eventually pull him out of the ring.

Match Result: Ridge Holland defeats Xavier Woods with Northern Grit.

Match Length: 1:41

Slimmer’s Rating: *



Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory



Mr. McMahon comes out to be ringside in support of Austin Theory. Pat McAfee gets quite the entrance, complete with Seven Nation Army and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. McAfee takes the fight to Theory as soon as the bell rings and drops him with a clothesline. Theory lands a shot to the throat and quickly regains control. Theory punches McAfee, and McAfee crumbles in the corner. McAfee leaps over Theory in the corner and lands a spinning back elbow shot. McAfee follows up with a hurricanrana and gets a two count. Theory fights back with a backbreaker and goes to work with the ground and pound offense. Theory hits a snap suplex and is now firmly in control of the match. Theory goes for another suplex, but McAfee counters into a suplex of his own. McAfee dumps Theory out of the ring, and Theory slams into the announce table. McAfee grabs a headset and does a little commentary on his own match. McAfee slams Theory’s head into the announce table and then rolls him back into the ring. McAfee heads up top while the entire crowd sings Seven Nation Army. McAfee goes for the Swanton Bomb, but Theory rolls out of the way. Theory hits a spinning back suplex, but McAfee kicks out at two. Theory stomps on McAfee’s chest and heads up top, but McAfee heads up top with him. Theory pushes McAfee off the top, but McAfee back flips and lands on his feet. McAfee leaps all the way back to the top rope and hits a superplex for a looong two count. McAfee goes for a punt, but Theory side steps him and goes back to work with the ground and pound offense. Theory goes for the A-Tow Down, but McAfee counters and rolls up Theory for the three count.

Match Result: Pat McAfee defeats Austin Theory with a rollup pin.

Match Length: 9:40

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼

After the match, McAfee taunts Mr. McMahon from inside the ring. Mr. McMahon takes off his jacket and tie, takes off his shirt, and gets into the ring to face off with McAfee. A referee gets into the ring… and McMahon distracts McAfee long enough for Theory to attack McAfee from behind. Mr. McMahon calls for the bell, and we’ve got an impromptu match.



Pat McAfee vs. Mr. McMahon



McMahon levels McAfee with a clothesline, waits for McAfee to get back to his feet, and sends him back down to the mat with another clothesline. McMahon slams McAfee’s face into the top turnbuckle, and now McAfee is PISSED. Theory grabs McAfee’s legs from outside of the ring and pulls him groin-first into the ring post. Theory hands McMahon a football, but McMahon punts it into McAfee’s ribs. McMahon covers McAfee and gets the three count. After the match, McMahon gloats with Theory in the ring. But then… THE GLASS BREAKS!!! HERE COMES “STONE COLD” STEVE AUSTIN!!! Austin climbs into the ring and stares down McMahon. Theory goes after Austin… STUNNER TO THEORY!!! McMahon tries to reason with Austin and offers to have a beer with him. McMahon and Austin chugs their beers… and then… STUNNER TO MCMAHON!!! McAfee heads back into the ring and drinks with Austin. STUNNER TO MCAFEE!!! McAfee’s sell was glorious there.

Match Result: Mr. McMahon defeats Pat McAfee

Match Length: 3:41

Slimmer’s Rating: N/R



Winner Take All Championship Unification Match

Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Champion) w/ Paul Heyman



Heyman grabs the mic and does Reigns’ ring announcement, so then Lesnar grabs the mic and does his own ring announcement. The bell ring, and the match officially begins. Lesnar takes off his gloves and decides to go bare knuckle. Lesnar drives Reigns into the corner and works him over. Lesnar goes for a German suplex, but Reigns spins, so Lesnar hits a belly-to-belly suplex instead. Lesnar delivers two more belly-to-belly suplexes and clotheslines Reigns to the outside. Lesnar stalks Heyman on the outside, and Heyman begs for his live. Heyman distracts Lesnar long enough for Reigns to spear Lesnar through the barricade. Lesnar barely beats the referee’s count back into the ring and then immediately eats a spear from Reigns for a two count. Lesnar gets back to his feet, but Reigns immediately drops him with a Superman punch. Reigns hits a second Superman punch, but Lesnar gets back to his feet and laughs in Reigns’ face. Reigns goes for another Superman punch, but Lesnar counters into a German suplex. Lesnar delivers three more German suplexes and goes for the F5, but Reigns blocks and hits another Superman punch. Reigns goes for the spear, but Lesnar counters into the F5, but Reigns kicks out at two. Lesnar drags Reigns back to his feet, but Reigns spears Lesnar right into the referee. The referee is down, so Reigns takes advantage and low blows Lesnar. Heyman hands the Universal Championship to Reigns, and Reigns drives it into Lesnar’s face. The referee begins to stir, so Reigns covers Lesnar, but Lesnar miraculously kicks out at two. Reigns hits the ropes and hits something between a spear to the back and a modified bulldog. Reigns follows up with a clean spear, but Lesnar grabs a kimura on the way down. Reigns makes it to the ropes to break the hold, but Reigns tells Heyman his shoulder is out. Lesnar goes the F5, but Reigns floats over and hits yet another spear to finally get the three count.

Match Result: Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar with the spear.

Match Length: 12:12

Slimmer’s Rating: ****