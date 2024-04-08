Slimmer’s WWE WrestleMania 40 Night Two Review  

Welcome to 411’s WWE WrestleMania XL Night Two Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, Big E, and CM Punk. The Kickoff Show starts with a video package featuring highlights from Night One followed by highlights of the Night One press conference. Next up is a video package for Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens followed by a WrestleMania by the Numbers video package. We head to a video package for Iyo Sky vs. Bayley followed by highlights of Gunther vs. Sami Zayn from Night One.

The second hour of the Kickoff Show starts with Jackie Redmond and Wade Barrett joining the Kickoff Show panel, and they send us to a video package for Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre. Next up is a video package featuring highlights of The Bloodline vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth “Freakin” Rollins from Night One, and then the Kickoff Show finished up with a video package for Cody Rhodes finishing the story.

Stephanie McMahon makes her way down to the ring and welcomes us to WrestleMania XL. She says that that she’s been a part of every WrestleMania in one way or another, but this might be the one that she’s the most proud of, because this is the first WrestleMania of the Paul Levesque Era.



World Heavyweight Championship Match

Seth “Freakin” Rollins (Champion) vs. Drew McIntyre



McIntyre hits Rollins with a Claymore as soon as the bell rings and gets a looong two count. Rollins out of the ring, so McIntyre follows him to the outside and continues the assault. McIntyre suplexes Rollins on the outside and goes for a Future Shock DDT, but Rollins counters and hits a Pedigree on the outside. Rollins rolls back into the ring, waits for McIntyre, and hits the Stomp for a two count of his own. Rollins goes for another Pedigree, but McIntyre counters into a back drop. Rollins and McIntyre slug it out in the middle of the ring. Rollins lands a super kick, but McIntyre answers with a Glasgow Kiss. McIntyre sets up for another Claymore, but Rollins counters into a powerbomb. Rollins hits a second Pedigree and once again hits the Stomp. Rollins hits a second Stomp, but McIntyre again kicks out at two. Rollins heads up top and goes for a top rope diving Stomp, but McIntyre steps out of the way. McIntyre hits the Future Shock DDT but only gets a two count. McIntyre goes for Go To Sleep, but Rollins counters into a rollup pin for a two count. McIntyre lands a Claymore but once again only gets a two count. McIntyre drags Rollins out of the ring and tries to powerbomb him through the announce table, but Rollins blocks and hits Stomp onto the announce table. Rollins rolls McIntyre back into the ring but immediately eats a Claymore. McIntyre makes the cover, but Rollins once again miraculously kicks out. McIntyre hits one more Claymore, and that’s finally enough for the three count.

Match Result: Drew McIntyre defeats Seth “Freakin” Rollins with the Claymore.

Match Length: 10:40

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼

After the match, McIntyre gets in CM Punk’s face and relentlessly taunts him. Punk finally gets fed up and knocks McIntyre off the announce table. Punk takes off his arm brace and blasts McIntyre in the face. HERE COMES DAMIAN PRIEST!!! PRIEST HITS MCINTYRE IN THE FACE WITH THE MITB BRIEFCASE AND CASHES IN!!!



World Heavyweight Championship Match

Drew McIntyre (Champion) vs. Damian Priest

Priest rolls McIntyre into the ring, hits South of Heaven, and gets the three count.

Match Result: Damian Priest defeats Drew McIntyre with South of Heaven.

Match Length: 0:07

Slimmer’s Rating: N/A



Six-Man Tag Team Philadelphia Street Fight

The Pride vs. The Final Testament



Snoop Dogg is the special guest commentator for this match, and Bubba Ray Dudley is the special guest referee. Chaos erupts as soon as the bell rings. The action spills to the outside, and the Street Profits set up a table at ringside. OAP whips the Profits into the ring steps and then grab kendo sticks. Lashley gets triple teamed with kendo stick shots, and then Kross delivers a neck breaker onto the back of a chair. Kross makes the cover, but the Profits make the save. AOP deliver stereo powerbombs and then try to do it again, but Lashley makes the save. Lashley dumps AOP to the outside and hits Kross with a belly-to-belly suplex. Ford dives onto AOP on the outside as Lashley goes to work with chair shots to Kross in the ring. Lashley hits a spinebuster onto the chair and goes for the Hurt Lock, but Scarlett makes the save. B-Fab charges into the ring, drags Scarlett to the apron, and hits a side Russian leg sweep off the apron and through the table at ringside. Kross gets in Bubba Ray’s face, so Bubba Ray puts on his glasses and stares down Kross. Bubba Ray coaches the Profits, and Dawkins hits the Whassup Headbutt. GET THE TABLES!!! Lashley and Dawkins put Kross on a table, and Ford hits From the Heavens through the table. Lashley makes the cover and gets the three count.

Match Result: Bobby Lashley defeats Karrion Kross after a From the Heavens through a table from Montez Ford.

Match Length: 8:36

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¾



LA Knight vs. AJ Styles



Styles charges into the ring and starts brawling with Knight as soon as the bell rings. Styles goes for a running clothesline, but Knight side steps him, and Styles tumbles to the outside. Knight connects with a drop kick between the ropes and then repeatedly slams Styles’ face into the announce table. Knight rolls Styles back into the ring, but Styles catches him with a chop block. Styles wrenches Knight’s leg into the mat and then goes to work with kicks to the thigh. Styles hits a shin breaker, but Knight fights back with a series of clotheslines and a side Russian leg sweep. Knight hits a tornado DDT and gets a two count. Knight takes Styles up top and goes for a superplex, but Styles slides between the legs and drops Knight face-first onto the top turnbuckle. Styles delivers a sit-out facebuster and gets a two count. Styles heads up top, but Knight climbs up behind him and pounds on his chest. Styles rakes the eyes, but Knight fights back with a monstrous avalanche German suplex. Styles locks in the Calf Crusher, but Knight makes it to the rope to break the hold. Styles slides out of the ring and slams Knight’s leg into the ring post. Styles pulls down Knight’s knee pad and drop kicks the knee into the ring post. Styles tries to pull Knight crotch-first into the ring post, but Knight counters and pulls Styles face-first into the ring post. Knight pulls up the ringside pads and sets up for a powerbomb onto the exposed floor, but Styles counters into a back body drop onto the exposed floor. The action returns to the ring and Styles goes for a springboard 450 splash, but Knight gets his knees up. Knight and Styles slug it out in the middle of the ring. Styles goes for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Knight avoids contact. Styles goes for the Styles Clash, but Knight blocks. Styles again goes for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Knight hits the ropes and follows up with BFT for the three count.

Match Result: LA Knight defeats AJ Styles with BFT.

Match Length: 12:27

Slimmer’s Rating: ****



Triple Threat Match for the WWE United States Championship

Logan Paul (Champion) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens



Paul slides out of the ring as soon as the bell begins, but Orton and Owens head right out after him. Orton and Owens double team Paul on the outside, and Orton drops Paul back-first onto the Spanish announce table. Owens drops Paul onto the announce table, and then Orton does it one more time. Owens rolls Paul back into the ring, but Paul shoves Owens into Orton. Owens and Orton resist the urge to turn on each other and beat Paul to the mat. Orton lands a back elbow shot to Paul, and Owens follows up with a back senton. Orton and Owens both go for the cover, and that’s finally enough for Orton to go for the RKO on Owens. Owens blocks and slugs it out with Orton in the middle of the ring. Paul connects with a slingshot double clothesline that levels both Owens and Orton. Paul slams the side of Owens’ head into the turnbuckle and then connects with a running splash to Paul in the opposite corner. Owens hits a double cannonball to both Paul and Orton in the corner and then goes for a Swanton Bomb, but Paul gets his knees up. Paul heads up top, hits a Swanton Bomb to Owens, and rolls right into a standing frog splash to Orton for a two count. Paul and Orton slug it out in the middle of the ring before Orton dumps Paul to the outside. Orton delivers a power slam to Owens and sets up for his patented rope-assisted DDT, but Paul blocks. Paul goes for a slingshot clothesline to Orton, but Orton counters into a power slam. Orton hits both Owens and Paul with a double rope-assisted DDT. Orton goes for an RKO on Paul, but Paul blocks. Owens hits a Code Breaker / senton combo to Orton and Paul and then covers Paul for a two count. Owens and Orton head up top, but Owens knocks Orton back down to the mat. Paul springs up top with Owens, but Owens hits a power slam from the top. Owens heads back up top and connects with a moonsault to Paul for a two count. Paul grabs brass knuckles and lands a punch to Orton. Paul makes the cover, but Orton kicks out at two. Orton grabs the brass knuckles and hands them to the referee instead of using them himself. Orton sets up for the Skull Punt, but the Prime Bottle mascot pulls Paul out of the ring. Orton heads out of the ring, and the Prime Bottle shoves him. Orton kicks the Prime Bottle to the ground and delivers an RKO onto the announce table. Paul shoves Orton face-first into the ring post and heads up top. Paul goes for a frog splash, but Orton rolls out of the way. Owens hits Paul with a pop-up powerbomb and catches Orton with a stunner. Owens covers Orton but only gets a two count. Owens goes for a pop-up powerbomb to Orton, but Orton counters into an RKO. Paul tosses Orton out of the ring, heads up top, and hits a frog splash to Owens for the three count.

Match Result: Logan Paul defeats Kevin Owens with a frog splash.

Match Length: 17:38

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½



WWE Women’s Championship Match

Iyo Sky (Champion) vs. Bayley



Bayley goes for a Sky as soon as the bell rings, but Sky rolls to the outside to evade. Sky charges back into the ring and begins to brawl with Bayley, and the action spills to the outside. Sky rolls Bayley back into the ring, but Bayley snaps her neck off the middle rope. Sky falls the outside, and Bayley follows up with a suicide dive. Bayley rolls Sky back into the ring and makes the cover for a two count. Sky again rolls out of the ring and Bayley goes for a sliding drop kick under the bottom rope, but Sky grabs Bayley’s legs and slams them into the ring post. Sky pulls Bayley back into the ring and hits a Dragon Screw in the corner. Sky catches Bayley with a double stomp to the gut and gets a two count. Bayley rolls out of the ring and pulls Sky out to the floor. Bayley tosses Sky into the timekeeper’s area. Sky leaps up onto the barricade and dives at Bayley, but Bayley counters into a power slam on the floor. Bayley rolls Sky back into the ring and makes the cover for a two count. Bayley lifts Sky onto her shoulders and spins her into a side slam for a two count. Bayley heads up top, but Sky knocks the ropes and sends Bayley tumbling to the floor. Sky heads up top and connects with a moonsault to Bayley on the outside. Sky rolls Bayley back into the ring and hits a springboard drop kick. Bayley goes for a German Suplex, but Sky floats over and lands on her feet. Bayley catches Sky with a sunset flip into the corner. Sky hits a bridging German suplex and rolls directly into a second bridging German suplex for a two count. Sky heads up top and goes for the moonsault, but Bayley gets her boots up. Bayley heads up top and goes for a diving elbow drop, but Sky rolls out of the way locks in a crossface. Bayley rolls Sky into a pinning predicament to force Sky to break the hold. Sky goes back to the crossface and then transitions to the STF. Bayley breaks the hold with elbow shots to the face and hits the Bayley-to-Belly for a looong two count. Bayley goes for the Rose Plant, but Sky blocks. Bayley and Sky trade slaps in the middle of the ring, and Sky hits a double underhook backbreaker. Sky heads up top and hits the moonsault, but Bayley kicks out at two. Sky delivers a standing moonsault and a second rope moonsault. Sky goes for a top rope moonsault, but Bayley counters into the Rose Plant. Sky springs to her feet and charges at Bayley, but Bayley catches her with a clothesline. Bayley heads up top and hits the diving elbow drop. Bayley hits the Rose Plant and gets the three count.

Match Result: Bayley defeats Iyo Sky with the Rose Plant.

Match Length: 14:18

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½



Bloodline Rules Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (Champion) vs. Cody Rhodes



The bell rings, and Reigns slowly walks up to Rhodes. Reigns stares down Rhodes and begins to circle him. Rhodes muscles Reigns to the corner, but Reigns easily creates space. Reigns lands a back elbow shot and drops Rhodes with a shoulder block. Reigns goes for a clothesline, but Rhodes drops to the mat and hits an uppercut from below. Rhodes posts Reigns in the corner, and Reigns tumbles to the outside. Rhodes pulls out a table from under the ring and slides it into the ring, but Reigns catches Rhodes with a Drive By. Reigns pulls the table back out of the ring and slides it back under the ring. Rhodes whips Reigns into the ring steps and rolls him back into the ring. Reigns grabs a kendo stick from under the ring and lands a kendo stick shot between the ropes. Reigns goes to work with kendo stick shots in the ring, but Rhodes catches Reigns in the Figure Four Leg Lock. Reigns rakes the eyes to break the hold and tosses Rhodes out of the ring. Reigns tosses Rhodes over the barricade and into the audience. Reigns and Rhodes slug it out in the middle of the ring. Reigns rolls Rhodes onto a support platform and tries to suplex Rhodes off the platform, but Rhodes counters and suplexes Reigns on the platform. Rhodes tosses Reigns back over the barricade and rolls him into the ring. Rhodes goes for the Disaster Kick, but Reigns counters into a powerbomb. Reigns hits a superplex and chokes Rhodes across the bottom rope. Reigns delivers a back suplex and gets a two count. Reigns locks in a cravat, but Rhodes fights back to his feet. Reigns goes for a back suplex, but Rhodes floats over and lands on his feet. Reigns hits a Perfect-Plex and gets a two count. Reigns works over Rhodes in the corner, but Rhodes catches Reigns with a side kick. Reigns and Rhodes hit each other with simultaneous clotheslines, and now both men are down on the mat. Reigns and Rhodes climb back to their feet and slug it out in the middle of the ring. Rhodes catches Reigns with a power slam and follows up with the Disaster Kick. Rhodes covers Reigns but only gets a two count. Rhodes goes for the Cody Cutter, but Reigns counters into Cross Rhodes and gets a two count of his own. Reigns goes for the Superman Punch, but Rhodes ducks and peppers Reigns with jabs and the Bionic Elbow. Reigns rolls to the outside, and Rhodes follows him. Rhodes clears off the announce table, but Reigns catches Rhodes with a low blow. Reigns drags Rhodes to his feet and powerbombs him through the announce table. Reigns rolls Rhodes back into the ring and hits the Superman Punch. Reigns covers Rhodes, but Rhodes miraculously kicks out at two. Reigns goes for a second Superman Punch, but Rhodes evades and hits the Cody Cutter. Rhodes goes for Cross Rhodes, but Reigns blocks, so Rhodes hits a spear for a two count. Rhodes hits Cross Rhodes and goes for another Cross Rhodes, but Jimmy Uso comes out of nowhere and hits Rhodes with a super kick. HERE COMES JEY USO TO EVEN THE ODDS!!! Jimmy charges up the stage to attack Jey, but JEY SPEARS JIMMY OFF THE STAGE!!! Reigns hits a spear, but Rhodes once again kicks out at two. Reigns locks in a guillotine, but Rhodes tumbles out of the ring to break the hold. Rhodes spears Reigns through the barricade and into the timekeeper’s area. Rhodes rolls Reigns back into the ring and hits Cross Rhodes. Rhodes hits another Cross Rhodes and goes for a third, but Solo Sikoa comes out of nowhere and hits Rhodes with a Samoan Spike. Sikoa pulls Reigns on top of Rhodes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out at two. Sikoa drags Rhodes back to his feet, and Reigns and Sikoa hit a spear / Samoan Spike combination. Reigns covers Rhodes, but Rhodes once again kicks out at two. HERE COMES JOHN CENA TO EVEN THE ODDS!!! Cena dumps Sikoa out of the ring and hits Reigns with an Attitude Adjustment. Cena heads to the outside and hits Sikoa with an Attitude Adjustment through the announce table. HERE COMES THE ROCK!!! The Rock squares off the Cena in the middle of the ring. ROCK BOTTOM TO JOHN CENA!!! THE SHIELD MUSIC HITS!!! SETH ROLLINS SHOWS UP IN HIS SHIELD GEAR, BUT REIGNS CATCHES HIM WITH A SUPERMAN PUNCH!!! OMG, THE GONG!!! THE LIGHTS GO OUT, AND THE UNDERTAKER IS IN THE RING!!! CHOCK SLAM TO THE ROCK!!! The lights go out, and the Undertaker is gone. Only Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins are left in the ring. Reigns hits Rollins with a chair shot, but Rhodes catches Reigns with Cross Rhodes. Rhodes hits a second and third Cross Rhodes, and that’s finally enough for the three count. After the match, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, LA Knight, Jey Uso, John Cena, and CM Punk celebrate with Cody Rhodes in the ring. Rhodes grabs a microphone and asks Bruce Prichard and Triple H to come out, because he wouldn’t be back there without them. Prichard and Triple H make their way down to the ring and hug Rhodes. Triple H raises Rhodes’ arm, and then Zayn and Orton lift him onto their shoulders. Rhodes hops out of the ring and hugs Michael Cole and Corey Graves. Everyone leaves Rhodes alone in the ring to celebrate his victory, and then Rhodes heads up the ramp as we end WrestleMania XL.

Match Result: Cody Rhodes defeats Roman Reigns with Cross Rhodes.

Match Length: 33:26

Slimmer’s Rating: *****