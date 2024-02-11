411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 2.10.24: Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate Talk Tag Title Match

-One more sleep! Go Niners!

-Next week Roman Reigns and The Rock will be back on SmackDown! Also, it is now official: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

-To the video as HHH opens up SmackDown and reiterates that it will be Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes in the Main Event of WrestleMania XL. He knows some people won’t like that decision, but it doesn’t matter if they don’t like the decision. Next order of business is who faces Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. Aldis, HHH, and Pearce agreed to take 12 wrestlers and have them qualify for Elimination Chamber with the winner facing Seth at WrestleMania. Participants: Randy Orton, Bronson Reed, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, AJ Styles, The Miz (best wishes to Maryse), LA Knight, Prison Dom, Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre, Ivar, and Bobby Lashley.

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Scott Stanford. It seems Scott will be her permanent co-host as they are both featured on the graphics for this show now. I hope Camp remains on RAW Talk, but we will see Monday.

-To the video as we get highlights of Bianca Belair getting a win over Michin to qualify for The Elimination Chamber.

-Kayla Braxton is backstage with Bianca Belair. They note Bianca has won a Chamber match before and she plans on winning again so she can get to Mania and continue her undefeated streak. She also puts over Michin for bringing her A game.

-Bianca and Becky Lynch are our two qualifiers so far. Four spots remain open! Stratton vs. Shotzi and Naomi vs. Zelina next week on SmackDown to fill two more spots.

-Dunne/Bate still to come! Also, we will hear from Kevin Owens.

-To the video as we get highlights from the sweet Tag Match between DIY and Dunne/Bate. Good stuff as they WWE continues to rebuild the tag division. I am curious if they ever split the Tag Titles up over two brands again. Dune and Bate get the win and face Judgment Day in Perth. I would not mind a title change.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate to discuss Elimination Chamber. Tyler calls Pete his buddy, pal, and chum. Dunne calls DIY a pair of Warriors and he has all the respect in the world for them as they are cut from the same cloth. They are heading to Perth and they are leaving as Tag Team Champions. Again, I am all for it!

-To the video as we continue the build for Bayley/Iyo. Dakota comes out and she misses the original Damage CTRL. She calls Bayley a mentor and says she would not be here if it wasn’t for her. Bayley asks Dakota where she stands, but Iyo and The Kabuki Warriors hit the ring. Dakota get a chair and teases hitting Bayley, but swings at Iyo and company. The crowd wants Bayley and Dakota to hug it out, but Dakota isn’t ready for that step yet.

-Kevin Owens is up next!

-To the video as LA Knight comes down to join commentary for Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles in an EC qualifying match. Knight gets involved which accidentally costs AJ Styles and Drew takes advantage with a Claymore for the pin. Drew qualifies and it seems Knight/AJ is going to continue. I don’t know if they can stretch that to Mania, but maybe they do a Triple Threat at Mania with Knight, Styles, Logan Paul for The US Title (if they don’t do Logan vs. Knight).

-To the video as our Main Event saw Randy Orton qualify with a win over Sami Zayn. Not sure where that leaves Sami as we head towards WrestleMania season. Sami vs. GUNTHER could be fun, but I assume Bron is getting that spot.

-Kevin Owens (always a treat on this show) is backstage being interviewed by Kayla Braxton. KO says he isn’t taking Dom lightly and YES! R-TRUTH IS HERE! He still thinks KO is Miz and doesn’t understand why he isn’t on RAW. KO wants to go talk to him. Truth: “Yeah, we have problems.” KO: “We?” God bless these two men! I need Truth back as a co-host on RAW Talk!

-Next week on SmackDown: KO vs. Dom and Miz vs. Logan in qualifying matches. I assume KO and Logan are winning that one so Logan can try some crazy things inside The Chamber. As I mentioned above, best wishes again to Maryse.

-RAW this week: Lashley vs. Bronson Reed in a Big E special! LA Knight vs. Ivar. I assume Lashley wins and I would think Knight as well, but I could see AJ costing him and Ivar getting in the Chamber as a wild card to see what he can do. They have put people lower in the card in these spots in previous years.

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. Go Niners!