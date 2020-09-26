SmackDown Has Slight Drop in Viewership for Clash of Champions Go-Home Show, Ratings Slightly Up

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s show drew an overnight audience of 2.032 million viewers. That’s based off of 2.05 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.014 million viewers for Hour 2.

The overnight number is slightly down from the final audience for last week’s show, which was 2.037 million viewers. This was the final SmackDown before Sunday’s Clash of Champions 2020 event.

In terms of the key P18-49 ratings demographic, last night’s episode averaged a 0.55 rating in they key demo (0.5 for Hour 1 and 0.6 for Hour 2). That’s slightly up from the ratings in the same key demo for last week, which averaged a 0.5 rating. SmackDown managed to top the primetime key demo ratings for the network programming for the evening.

20/20 on ABC managed to top the viewership for the evening with 3.816 million viewers.