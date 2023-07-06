Snisky Credits Lance Anoa’i For Bringing Him Back Into Wrestling

Snisky made his return to the ring after three years at MLW Battle Riot 2023, and he says Lance Anoa’i was the person who got him back in the ring. Snisky, best known for his run in WWE, spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and talked about how Anoa’i contacted him on behalf of Court Bauer to come into the promotion.

“I got contacted by Lance Anoa’i, who is part of the Samoan Dynasty,” Snisky said. “His dad actually trained me, his dad and grandfather Afa. He reached out and was like, ‘Hey Uce, you want to do some stuff with MLW? Court (Bauer) wants to bring you in.’ ‘Heck yeah, let’s do it.’ I love those guys. I love Court. I’ve known Court for a long time, we go way back. He’s created quite a thing for himself in MLW and I was honored to be involved. Here we go.”

Snisky is set to compete against an as-yet-unnamed opponent at MLW Never Say Never this coming Saturday.