wrestling / News
Solo Sikoa Wins US Title From Jacob Fatu From Debuting Hikuleo, Returning Tanga Loa at WWE Night of Champions Riyadh
– WWE has a new United States Champion. Jacob Fatu was game for the challenge, but he wasn’t able to overcome Solo Sikoa and the rest of the New Bloodline at today’s WWE Night of Champions Riyadh event.
Fatu had to contend with a ton of opposition. The Bloodline’s Tanga Loa returned from injury layoff, offering his assistance to Solo during the match. The ultimate equalizer proved to be Tanga Loa’s younger brother, Hikuleo, who made his official WWE debut here. He chokeslammed Fatu onto a table outside the ring after interfering during the match.
Fatu valiantly tried to fight back, but the machinations of the New Bloodline proved too much for him. One Samoan Spike and a pinfall later, and Solo Sikoa became the new United States Champion. This marks the first main roster singles title of Sikoa’s WWE career. Fatu’s title reign now ends at 70 days.
The broadcast team didn’t use Hikuleo as his name during Night of Champions. Michael Cole would only refer to him as Tanga Loa’s “brother.” That likely signals that WWE plans to give Hikuleo a new ring name, similar to how fellow Bloodline member, Jeff Cobb, renamed “JC Mateo.”
You can check out highlights and images from the matchup below. 411’s live coverage of WWE Night of Champions Riyadh is available HERE.
UP NEXT at #WWENOC pic.twitter.com/OXLXWKdq1t
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025
#USTitle on the line RIGHT NOW at #WWENOC! pic.twitter.com/xrrhQDrwOq
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025
It's TANGA LOA! 😲 pic.twitter.com/QLxFtZz6XJ
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025
We've got a GIANT problem here… 😲😲😲 pic.twitter.com/RRWW7fBZSo
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025
The numbers game WINS at #WWENOC! pic.twitter.com/eBf5Esym7e
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025
SOLO SIKOA does it!#AndNew 🇺🇸#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/ceZ7Q4IeUX
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025
