Special Episode of AEW Dark Now Online

February 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark Image Credit: AEW

AEW has a special second episode of AEW Dark available this week, with the livestream now online. You can see the video below for the episode, which has the following card:

* Aaron Solo vs. Sonny Kiss
* Gia Scott vs. Abadon
* Blade & Private Party vs. Matt Sydal, Dante Martin, & Lee Moriarty
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lee Johnson

