Spike Dudley Recalls Being Destroyed By Brock Lesnar In His Debut

Spike Dudley was the victim of Brock Lesnar in the latter’s WWE debut, and Dudley recalls the experience recently. Lesnar debuted for the company in April of 2002 and wiped out Dudley with multiple powerbombs, something the ECW original looked back on in a video on Maven’s YouTube channel.

“This was the only time I ever tapped out,” LSD recalled (per Fightful). “This was supposed to be five powerbombs. I could only handle three. You’ll see him go down for the fourth one, and I say, ‘No, I can’t do it anymore.’ I’ve never tapped out. I thought I could do it, but my head was a mess.”

He continued, “This is the only time I’ve ever felt like a pussy in the world of wrestling. I always hate watching this because I know it always makes the [highlight reels] Brock’s debut, and we’re on it for history, but I always look at it and cringe because I went, ‘I was such a pussy.'”