Spoiler On Match Taped For WWE LFG

WWE taped a match for their new WWE LFG show on Tuesday, and the spoiler is online. Fightful Select reports that Elijah Holyfield made his in-ring debut during the taping.

The site had originally reported the news earlier in the day that the match may be happening. Holyfield is the son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield.

