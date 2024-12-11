wrestling / News

Spoiler On Match Taped For WWE LFG

December 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE LFG Logo Spoiler Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped a match for their new WWE LFG show on Tuesday, and the spoiler is online. Fightful Select reports that Elijah Holyfield made his in-ring debut during the taping.

The site had originally reported the news earlier in the day that the match may be happening. Holyfield is the son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Spoilers, WWE LFG, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading