Spoiler On Name Backstage At Tonight’s WWE Raw
February 21, 2022
A new report has a spoiler on a name backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Logan Paul is backstage at tonight’s show.
As reported, Paul is set to be Miz’s partner against the Mysterios for WrestleMania 38.
The report notes that there’s no signs thus far that Cody Rhodes is backstage at Raw.
