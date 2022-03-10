Spoilers For AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Nyla Rose defeated Catalina Perez

* Frankie Kazarian def. Tiger Ruas

* Emi Sakura & The Bunny def. Skye Blue & Kilynn Kin

* Jay Lethal def. Ace Donovan (name may have been misheard)

* Ruby Soho def. Amber Nova

* Alex Reynolds & John Silver def. Chaos Project