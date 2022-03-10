wrestling / News
Spoilers For AEW Dark: Elevation
March 9, 2022 | Posted by
AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Nyla Rose defeated Catalina Perez
* Frankie Kazarian def. Tiger Ruas
* Emi Sakura & The Bunny def. Skye Blue & Kilynn Kin
* Jay Lethal def. Ace Donovan (name may have been misheard)
* Ruby Soho def. Amber Nova
* Alex Reynolds & John Silver def. Chaos Project
