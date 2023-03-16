Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Paul Wight filled in on commentary for Jim Ross.

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Powerhouse Hobbs def. Rey Fenix. QT Marshall took out Alex Abrahantes with a Diamond Cutter post-match.

* Taya Valkyrie def. Eva Lois with Jade Cargill, Leila Gray and Mark Sterling watching from the stage.

* Matt Menard and Angelo Parker def. The Bollywood Boyz

* Daniel Garcia def. Brody King after Chris Jericho knocked King out with a baseball bat.