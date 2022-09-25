wrestling / News
Spoilers From Last Night’s Impact Taping
Impact Wrestling held a taping for several episodes of its weekly show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
Before the Impact Matches
* Yuya Uemura def. Jason Hotch
* Juice Robinson def. Alex Zayne
Impact
* Ace Austin & Chris Bey (W/Juice Robinson) def. Laredo Kid & Trey Miguel
* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Brian Myers def. Crazzy Steve. Myers then issued an open challenge for Bound for Glory.
* Black Taurus def. Delirious.
* Honor No More held an in-ring celebration for their Victory Road win, which brought Josh Alexander out. A brawl started that saw the Motor City Machine Guns, Heath, and Rich Swann get involved.
* Rich Swann and Heath def. Vincent and PCO.
* Monster’s Ball Match: Masha Slamovich def. Allie Katch
* Kazarian def. Kenny King
* Mickie James def. Gisele Shaw
* Steve Maclin def. Moose. Sami Callihan was the guest referee.
* Taya Valkyrie & Jessika def. Swingerellas
* Alex Shelley def. Matt Taven
* Contract signing with Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich. Slamovich attacked and put Grace through the table.
More Trending Stories
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Praises Kevin Owens’ Raw Promo Against Austin Theory, Says Owens Helped Get Theory Over
- Chris Jericho On Wrestling At 51, Criticism Of Him ‘Holding Down’ Talent
- More Backstage Details On Malakai Black & Other AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Being Contacted By WWE, AEW Stars Asking For Releases
- Note On How Much MJF Is Rumored To Be Earning In AEW