Spoilers From Last Night’s Impact Taping

Impact Wrestling held a taping for several episodes of its weekly show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

Before the Impact Matches

* Yuya Uemura def. Jason Hotch

* Juice Robinson def. Alex Zayne

Impact

* Ace Austin & Chris Bey (W/Juice Robinson) def. Laredo Kid & Trey Miguel

* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Brian Myers def. Crazzy Steve. Myers then issued an open challenge for Bound for Glory.

* Black Taurus def. Delirious.

* Honor No More held an in-ring celebration for their Victory Road win, which brought Josh Alexander out. A brawl started that saw the Motor City Machine Guns, Heath, and Rich Swann get involved.

* Rich Swann and Heath def. Vincent and PCO.

* Monster’s Ball Match: Masha Slamovich def. Allie Katch

* Kazarian def. Kenny King

* Mickie James def. Gisele Shaw

* Steve Maclin def. Moose. Sami Callihan was the guest referee.

* Taya Valkyrie & Jessika def. Swingerellas

* Alex Shelley def. Matt Taven

* Contract signing with Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich. Slamovich attacked and put Grace through the table.