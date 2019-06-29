wrestling / News
WWE News: St. Louis Blues Proudly Display Custom WWE Belt, WWE Shop Selling New Bray Wyatt Shirt, Thieves Who Stole From WWE Fan Have A Change of Heart
– The St. Louis Blues noted on Twitter that they are proudly displaying their custom WWE title belt by wrapping it around their Stanley Cup trophy.
‘Cause a championship trophy needs a championship belt. Thanks @WWE! #stlblues #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/GyyPlnUZnE
— St. Louis Blues 🏆 (@StLouisBlues) June 28, 2019
– WWE Shop is selling a new Bray Wyatt ‘Yowie Wowie’ t-shirt.
– ABC 7 in New York has a story about thieves who stole WWE title belts from a sick child having a change of heart and returning the belts to him.
