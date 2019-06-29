wrestling / News

WWE News: St. Louis Blues Proudly Display Custom WWE Belt, WWE Shop Selling New Bray Wyatt Shirt, Thieves Who Stole From WWE Fan Have A Change of Heart

June 29, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– The St. Louis Blues noted on Twitter that they are proudly displaying their custom WWE title belt by wrapping it around their Stanley Cup trophy.

– WWE Shop is selling a new Bray Wyatt ‘Yowie Wowie’ t-shirt.

ABC 7 in New York has a story about thieves who stole WWE title belts from a sick child having a change of heart and returning the belts to him.

