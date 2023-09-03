wrestling / News
STARDOM 5STAR Special in Hiroshima Results: Giulia Defends NJPW STRONG Women’s Title, More
September 3, 2023 | Posted by
STARDOM held their 5STAR Special in Hiroshima on Sunday, with Giulia in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below per Fightful:
* Ami Sourei, Thekla & Yuna Mizumori def. AZM, Miyu Amasaki & Lady C
* Megan Bayne & Maika def. Mina Shirakawa & Mariah May
* Blue Stars: Utami Hayashishita (8) def. Momo Watanabe (6)
* Red Stars: Tam Nakano (7) def. Starlight Kid (4)
* Red Stars: Syuri (7) def. Mayu Iwatani (7)
* High-Speed Championship Match: Saki Kashima def. Momo Kohgo
* Goddesses of Stardom Championship Match: Saori Anou & Natsupoi def. Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira
* Wonder of Stardom Championship Match: MIRAI def. Konami
* STRONG Women’s Championship Match: Giulia def. Risa Sera