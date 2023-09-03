STARDOM 5STAR Special in Hiroshima Results: Giulia Defends NJPW STRONG Women’s Title, More

STARDOM held their 5STAR Special in Hiroshima on Sunday, with Giulia in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below per Fightful:

* Ami Sourei, Thekla & Yuna Mizumori def. AZM, Miyu Amasaki & Lady C

* Megan Bayne & Maika def. Mina Shirakawa & Mariah May

* Blue Stars: Utami Hayashishita (8) def. Momo Watanabe (6)

* Red Stars: Tam Nakano (7) def. Starlight Kid (4)

* Red Stars: Syuri (7) def. Mayu Iwatani (7)

* High-Speed Championship Match: Saki Kashima def. Momo Kohgo

* Goddesses of Stardom Championship Match: Saori Anou & Natsupoi def. Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira

* Wonder of Stardom Championship Match: MIRAI def. Konami

* STRONG Women’s Championship Match: Giulia def. Risa Sera