wrestling / News
STARDOM Cinderella Tournament 2024 Day 2 Results: Stephanie Vaquer Wins NJPW STRONG Women’s Title, More
STARDOM held day two of their Cinderella Tournament 2024 on Sunday with a new NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion crowned and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Mai Sakurai & Sayaka Kurara def. HANAKO & Aya Sakura
* Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki, Koguma, Momo Kohgo & Yuzuki def. Natsuko Tora, Momo Watanabe, Fukigen Death, Rina & Ruaka via disqualification
* Cinderella Tournament Round 2 Match: Mei Seira def. Saya Iida
* Cinderella Tournament Round 2 Match: Ami Sourei def. Yuna Mizumori
* Cinderella Tournament Round 2 Match: Hanan def. MIRAI
* Cinderella Tournament Round 2 Match: Starlight Kid def. Suzu Suzuki
* Natsupoi, Saori Anou & Tam Nakano def. Syuri, Saki Kashima & Ranna Yagami
* Maika, Mina Shirakawa, Xena & Waka Tsukiyama def. Saya Kamitani, AZM., Lady C & Miyu Amasaki
* NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer def. Giulia to win the title.
