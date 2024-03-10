STARDOM Cinderella Tournament 2024 Day 2 Results: Stephanie Vaquer Wins NJPW STRONG Women’s Title, More

STARDOM held day two of their Cinderella Tournament 2024 on Sunday with a new NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion crowned and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Mai Sakurai & Sayaka Kurara def. HANAKO & Aya Sakura

* Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki, Koguma, Momo Kohgo & Yuzuki def. Natsuko Tora, Momo Watanabe, Fukigen Death, Rina & Ruaka via disqualification

* Cinderella Tournament Round 2 Match: Mei Seira def. Saya Iida

* Cinderella Tournament Round 2 Match: Ami Sourei def. Yuna Mizumori

* Cinderella Tournament Round 2 Match: Hanan def. MIRAI

* Cinderella Tournament Round 2 Match: Starlight Kid def. Suzu Suzuki

* Natsupoi, Saori Anou & Tam Nakano def. Syuri, Saki Kashima & Ranna Yagami

* Maika, Mina Shirakawa, Xena & Waka Tsukiyama def. Saya Kamitani, AZM., Lady C & Miyu Amasaki

* NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer def. Giulia to win the title.