STARDOM’s Maika Undergoes Elbow Surgery This Week
June 11, 2025 | Posted by
– In a post on her Instagram Stories, World Wonder Ring STARDOM wrestler Maika announced that she underwent successful elbow surgery this week. STARDOM confirmed the news via social media, which you can view below.
The announcement reads, “On Instagram, eXv’s Maika revealed she has successfully undergone surgery to repair her elbow injury. #STARDOM sends its best to the former World champion in her recovery.”
On Instagram, eXv's Maika revealed she has successfully undergone surgery to repair her elbow injury. #STARDOM sends its best to the former World champion in her recovery. pic.twitter.com/McgCCfDHGp
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) June 11, 2025
