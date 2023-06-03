wrestling / News
STARDOM New Blood 9 Results 6.2.12: Future of Stardom Title Match, More
STARDOM New Blood 9 took place on Friday morning, with Rina defending the Future of Stardom Championship and more. You can see the full results below from the Tokyo show, courtesy of Fightful:
* THE NEW ERAS def. HANAKO & Aya Sakura
* wing*gori def. Kohaku & Ruaka
* Rebel X Enemy def. Waka Tsukiyama & Sexy Dynamite Princess
* Nanae Takahashi def. Mai Sakurai
* AZM def. Miyu Amasaki
* The promotion announced New Blood 10 and 11 for August 18th and September 29th
* NEW BLOOD Tag Team Championship Match: Starlight Kid & KARMA def. Tomoka Inaba & Azusa Inaba. AZM & Miyu Amasaki issued a challenge for the titles.
* Future of Stardom Championship Match: Rina def. Lady C. Waka Tsukiyama then challenged Rina for the title.
