STARDOM New Blood 9 Results 6.2.12: Future of Stardom Title Match, More

STARDOM New Blood 9 took place on Friday morning, with Rina defending the Future of Stardom Championship and more. You can see the full results below from the Tokyo show, courtesy of Fightful:

* THE NEW ERAS def. HANAKO & Aya Sakura

* wing*gori def. Kohaku & Ruaka

* Rebel X Enemy def. Waka Tsukiyama & Sexy Dynamite Princess

* Nanae Takahashi def. Mai Sakurai

* AZM def. Miyu Amasaki

* The promotion announced New Blood 10 and 11 for August 18th and September 29th

* NEW BLOOD Tag Team Championship Match: Starlight Kid & KARMA def. Tomoka Inaba & Azusa Inaba. AZM & Miyu Amasaki issued a challenge for the titles.

* Future of Stardom Championship Match: Rina def. Lady C. Waka Tsukiyama then challenged Rina for the title.