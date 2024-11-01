Stephanie Vaquer Comments On Hitting Spiral Tap At NXT Halloween Havoc

Stephanie Vaquer picked up a big win at NXT Halloween Havoc with a Spiral Tap, and she talked about nailing the move in a livestream video. Vaquer and Giulia defeated Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade at Sunday’s PPV after Vaquer nailed Perez with the aerial move to get the pin. Vaquer spoke in an Instagram live about hitting the maneuver and how she had been trying to get the move down for a long time.

“That’s a move I’ve been trying to nail down for years,” Vaquer said (per Fightful). “In fact, I was hurting from the hip after I landed badly in an attempt of the move, so nailing down the move was always tough because I did not have the resources to practice it properly.”

She continued, “Once I got to the PC and had the equipment to practice, I decided to practice the move again and I was able to finally nail the move down. Then I thought what better time to use it than to pin the champion on my first show and show off everything I have, so I’m proud of that turned out.”

Vaquer will team with Giulia, Kelani Jordan, ZARIA, and Jordynne Grace in a 10-woman tag team match against Perez, Jade, and Fatal Influence on next week’s NXT.