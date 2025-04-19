– Recently crowned WWE NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer had a daunting challenge ahead of her at today’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver event. She faced four other competitors in a Fatal 4-Way challenge. However, she still managed to walk away with a win and her title during the bout.

Stephanie Vaquer faced former champion Giulia, Jaida Parker, and Jordynne Grace. She ultimately won the match via pinfall. She won the title nearly six weeks at go at NXT Roadblock in New York City. She’s held the title for 39 days.

You can view highlights and clips from the NXT Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way bout below. You can check out 411’s live ongoing coverage for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver RIGHT HERE.

