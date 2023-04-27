wrestling / News
Steve Austin Looks At His Career In Stone Cold Takes on America Clip
Steve Austin’s new show Stone Cold Takes on America premieres on Sunday, and a new clip features Austin talking about his WWE career. You can see the clip below for the show, which premieres Sunday at 10 PM ET/PT on A&E.
The show is described as follows:
For over two decades, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin gave everything to wrestling, becoming one of the all-time greats. However, his dedication to his career meant sacrificing many of the other experiences life has to offer. In each one-hour episode of “Stone Cold Takes on America,” Austin will hit the road in his RV, accepting challenges from fans that push him out of his comfort zone, and make up for lost time. Through archival footage from classic WWE moments and his own stories, the series weaves together Austin’s old and new life—both filled with incredible feats and his unique point of view—as he celebrates and learns from new experiences how only “Stone Cold” Steve Austin can.
