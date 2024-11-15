Steve Maclin Open To Possible NXT Appearance When the Time Is Right

Steve Maclin says he’s open to a crossover appearance in WWE NXT, but he isn’t sweating it. Maclin is a former WWE NXT star, and as TNA is working with NXT there has been speculation over his potentially making an appearance at some point. Maclin was asked about a possible appearance on the A2TheK Wrestling Show and said that he’s open to it when and if the time is right.

“When the time is right,” he said (per Fightful). “If it happens it happens, if it doesn’t, I’m not gonna be heartbroken because I was there for so long. Would it be a cool moment? Yes, but I’m happy with what I’m doing right now in TNA.”

He continued, “When that time comes, if they ask me to go over there and represent TNA in NXT, just know I’m gonna be coming a little bit more meaner and a little bit more aggressive just because what I’m representing and also what my past was.”

Maclin is part of a six-man tag team match on tonight’s episode of Impact.