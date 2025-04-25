Steve Maclin Names Which WWE Stars He Wants To Defend TNA International Title Against

In an interview with Sportskeeda (via Fightful), Steve Maclin named which WWE stars he wants to defend the TNA International Championship against in the future. Maclin won the belt at Unbreakable and will have his first defense at Rebellion this Sunday against Eric Young.

He said: “Now, being the TNA International Champion, that means so much more and a lot more weight on my shoulders to now face some of the best talent from all over the globe. Whether it’s at TNA or on the independents over in the UK or Australia or Japan, anywhere that I can get to, I plan to defend this title. It’s a lot of pressure. With this working relationship now too with WWE, you have this crossover from so many international talents that are there, the likes of Pete Dunne, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus. There’s endless possibilities that I would love to take and have those opponents show up or whether I show up there. It’s funny, my wife’s like, ‘Oh, who’s somebody you’d want to face from over there?’ It’s just like Sheamus was a guy that I had a lot of respect for just because he started in the Monster Factory way back when just when I did when I first started trying out in wrestling. Then, even during my time in WWE, he was always respectful to me and never was one of those guys in the locker room that was the angry old vet type. He was respectful, I was respectful to him, I would go to him for questions or even just to watch him. He’s somebody that I’ve always loved that style.“