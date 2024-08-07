– During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Stevie Richards discussed the recent meeting between AEW President and CEO Tony Khan and former WWE employee, Shane McMahon. Below are some highlights of this thoughts (via WrestlingInc.com):

Richards on Tony Khan meeting Shane McMahon: “From reading what I read, it’s kind of like the prequel to the prequel: the talk before the talk before the talk. They’re talking about possibly talking later or to talk after that to move forward — did I get it right? Something like that, as far as Shane being the McMahon that could go there, that can get over with the smart marks, get over with the hardcore fans, and also bring in casuals.”

On what he thinks about the move: “This could be Tony Khan’s well-deserved Hail Mary right now. This is not the dumbest move ever; this might be one of the smartest things that Tony Khan could do.”

On why he thinks the photo was leaked intentionally: “I can’t imagine this wasn’t intentional to get out, and if it was unintentional — by the way — why would it be unintentional? Because this is probably the biggest new news as far as casual fans, mainstream fans, and even the hardcore, you know, smart marks are going to react to this.”

Richards on Shane McMahon going to great lengths to appear at the meeting: “It’s not like Stamford Connecticut or New York City where Shane lives, it’s not Jacksonville. (…) This is Arlington, Texas — what is Shane doing in Texas? Shane is making the effort to travel there, whether this is just a pit stop or some actual business that Shane’s doing, he’s still taking the time to meet with Tony Khan.”

What it means if nothing comes of this: “If you do this, and nothing happens? They’re never going to believe the next ‘game changer,’ the next big announcement, ‘this changes the face of wrestling forever.’ You have to at least pull the trigger for one appearance from Shane McMahon.”