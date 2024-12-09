wrestling / News

Sting Says Darby Allin Will Win AEW World Title in 2025, Allin Climbing Mount Everest in April

December 9, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sting Darby Allin AEW Revolution Image Credit: AEW

Sting made a surprise appearance at the AEW All In: Texas countdown event and made a bold prediction about Darby Allin. Meanwhile, Allin said that he will be climbing Mount Everest in April.

Sting said: “You, I’ve always known from day one, you are world championship caliber. I knew from the very beginning. Yeah, you had to come up some, and you’ve come up a ton in the last few years. But I knew that you would someday become the world heavyweight champion. Sometime in 2025, I am predicting this is the future AEW World Champion right here. Who knows? Maybe you’ll be world champion at Globe Life, 2025, at All In.

