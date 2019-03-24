Sting Unlikely to be Cleared for Final Match Against The Undertaker With or Without Neck Surgery

– As previously reported, retired WWE Hall of Famer, Sting, talked about returning to the ring and how he would only return for one more match if it was against The Undertaker. Dave Meltzer addressed the comments on today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, shedding doubt on the possibility of a return to the ring for Sting for a final match.

Meltzer stated that while it’s possible, he would be surprised if Sting was cleared by WWE doctors. According to Meltzer, Sting was told by WWE doctors to get surgery after his neck injury he suffered in his match against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions. However, he reportedly opted out of getting the neck surgery. Meltzer stated, “The idea of wrestling without the neck surgery for the injury that he had probably isn’t wise, but who knows?”

It should also be noted that based on Meltzer’s comments, it sounded like it would still be unlikely for a final match to be cleared for Sting even if he was to get the neck surgery. Additionally, Meltzer said that WWE is very cautious with the older talent after what happened with Jerry Lawler on Raw some years back.

The Franchise and former WCW World champion officially retired from the ring when he accepted his WWE Hall of Fame induction in April 2016. He recently turned 60 years old this month. Meanwhile, The Undertaker celebrated his 54th birthday today.