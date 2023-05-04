Stokely Hathaway On How His Pairing With Jade Cargill Lead Into The Firm’s Creation

Stokely Hathaway was teamed with Jade Cargill before he split off and joined the Firm, and he says that was always intended to be the case. Hathaway split from being Cargill’s manager once The Firm was established, and during a conversation on Talk is Jericho he confirmed that this always that plan in order to portray him as a “con artist.”

“It’s interesting because a lot of people thought that Jade and I was this long-term plan,” Hathaway said (per Wrestling Inc). “And the idea, which I take a little bit of responsibility for, actually, I take a lot of responsibility for it. It wasn’t really conveyed the fact that when I was with Jade, the idea was I was a con artist. I was a scammer. So, I was using everyone to get to this position in The Firm.”

Hathaway is set to be part of the Firm Deletion on this week’s AEW Rampage as The Firm battles The Hardys, HOOK and Isiah Kassidy on the Hardy Compound.