Stu Grayson Comments on If He’s Been in Talks With Other Companies

In an interview with Straight Talk Wrestling (via Fightful), Stu Grayson spoke about interest in him from WWE or TNA and if he’s been in talks with either company. Grayson briefly returned to AEW in March 2023 before being cut again in April of this year.

He said: “So there’s a lot going on in the world of wrestling right now, more than ever. It shifts so quickly. I am in contact with a lot of people sometimes, and then sometimes it just feels like I’m talking to no one. It’s how wrestling works. Within the same minute, I can think, ‘There’s something coming for me,’ or not [laughs{. So the world of wrestling is erratic, which is kind of one of the cool things about it, so it’s hard to say what’s coming up for me until it happens. Because until it’s done and I’m right in the middle of it, I don’t really believe it’s true, so I gotta be right in it. Once I’m right in it, I’m like, ‘This still could not happen at any moment.“