– During a recent interview with former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (aka Dean Muhdtadi) for TMZ Sports, AEW star Swerve Strickland discussed how interprets his wrestling character, and how his character backs up what he says on the mic. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Swerve Strickland on how his character does what he says: “Leading up to it, I’m always a believer of, talk is cheap, I’m gonna do what I say I’m gonna do. There’s a lot of people in pro wrestling that are great villains they like to perceive themselves as, and shoutout to them. Shoutout to those guys that are on the microphone, rocking it across all industries. I’m gonna be one of the guys that, no, I’m not gonna just talk about it. I’m gonna actually do it. I’m gonna reach through the screen and actually touch and be able to get close to the loved ones that you keep so dear to your heart that are at home. They’re in play too.”

On how his Texas Death Match immortalized his character: “That brings another menacing side to me, as Swerve Strickland, in that you feel that emanating, not only through my entrance but through the wrestling as well. That’s what I believe, you gotta keep that entire aura and villainy and just despicableness all throughout all your actions, the way you walk, the way you look, the way you talk, the way people can honestly feel something from you. Honestly, I feel like I’m becoming something that people can honestly portray in other films or portray in another form of media. I feel like the cherry on top of this match, the Texas Death Match, it’s like, okay, he’s immortalized. Now I understand the full understanding of what Swerve, what he means, what the Mogul Embassy is, Nana, all the traits of me, people truly understand that full through now.”