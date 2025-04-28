Swerve Strickland Calls Match With Bryan Danielson The Greatest Moment of His Career

As previously reported, Bryan Danielson spoke highly of his match with Swerve Strickland at AEW All In, noting that he ranked it above his main event at Wrestlemania 30. This was because he knew his career was coming to an end and he got to win the world title with his wife and kids in attendance.

In a post on Twitter, Swerve had a similar sentiment. He said it was “the greatest moment in my career.”