wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland Calls Match With Bryan Danielson The Greatest Moment of His Career
April 28, 2025 | Posted by
As previously reported, Bryan Danielson spoke highly of his match with Swerve Strickland at AEW All In, noting that he ranked it above his main event at Wrestlemania 30. This was because he knew his career was coming to an end and he got to win the world title with his wife and kids in attendance.
In a post on Twitter, Swerve had a similar sentiment. He said it was “the greatest moment in my career.”
Greatest moment in my career https://t.co/m5SZ3UzDWr
— The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) April 27, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Konnan Explains Why WWE Acquiring AAA Is a Positive Move, Says He Will Be Part of WWE’s Creative Team
- Bishop Dyer Says Gable Steveson Rubbed People Wrong in NXT
- Arn Anderson On The Greatest Tag Teams Not In the WWE Hall of Fame
- Details On Reactions in WWE To Karrion Kross’ WrestleMania After-Show Comments